Hyundai Oilbank bags 2 tln-won petroleum product deal
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Hyundai Oilbank Co., a refining unit under Hyundai Heavy Industries Group, said Thursday it has secured a 2.08 trillion-won (US$1.8 billion) deal to sell petroleum products to an affiliate of Saudi Aramco.
Under the deal with Aramco Trading Singapore Pte Ltd., Hyundai Oilbank will supply gasoline, diesel and jet fuel for the next 20 years, the company said in a regulatory filing.
Earlier, Saudi Aramco, the world's largest oil producer, agreed to supply Arabian crude to Hyundai Oilbank.
Saudi Aramco is the second-largest shareholder of Hyundai Oilbank with a 17 percent stake. The Saudi state-run company bought the stake in April for $1.2 billion.
