Annual Seoul Summer Sale to open next month
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The 2019 Seoul Summer Sale for foreign tourists will kick off next month for a one-month run, the event's organizer said Thursday.
The annual festival is designed to give foreign tourists visiting Seoul with remarkable shopping benefits by providing a variety of discount coupons that can be used in such stores as department stores, duty-free shops and supermarkets located in the capital city. Coupons for restaurants, hotels, amusement parks and other entertainment activities are also available.
"This year, some 240 businesses and 1,180 shops, the largest-ever number, will participate in the Seoul Summer Sale," the Seoul Tourism Organization said.
"We've expanded the number of participants especially in the fields of tours, activities and food and beverages this time in consideration of the increase of individual tourists," the organization said.
A guidebook on the event will be available at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, it said.
Foreign tourists can also download mobile coupons from the event's official homepage (http://sale.visitseoul.net).
The organization has hired South Korean actor Jung Hae-in and YouTube channel Korean Bros, which has 300,000 subscribers, to promote the event.
