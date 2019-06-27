Go to Contents
S. Korea to sell 5.7 trillion won in state bonds in July

17:00 June 27, 2019

SEJONG, June 27 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to sell 5.7 trillion won (US$4.9 billion) in state bonds next month, the finance ministry said Thursday.

The government will issue 1.15 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of three years and 1.15 trillion won in five-year bonds, according to the Ministry of Economy and Finance.

It also intends to sell 1.3 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 10 years and 500 billion won in 20-year Treasurys, while floating 1.6 trillion won in bonds with a maturity of 30 years.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

