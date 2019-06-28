(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 28)
Problematic aide
It goes against public sentiment to promote Cho Kuk
President Moon Jae-in is reportedly considering a reshuffle next month to replace some ministers who are expected to run in the general election in April 2020.
It also remains to be seen whether some of the ministers that have been with Moon since the very beginning of his presidency, such as Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, will be replaced. But among the posts being considered for replacements, all eyes are on that of justice minister due to the possibility of the appointment of one of the President's closest aides.
The upcoming reshuffle is gaining a lot of public attention following the latest news reports that Cho Kuk, senior presidential secretary for civil affairs, is being considered for the ministerial post. It has been reported that the presidential office has started the verification process on Cho's qualifications.
Cheong Wa Dae spokeswoman Ko Min-jung said Wednesday that she could not confirm the reports at this point. But public opinion is negative toward this because Cho is widely considered one of the most problematic presidential aides for instigating many of the controversies in personnel affairs at Cheong Wa Dae, particularly regarding the lax appointment process for Cabinet posts.
Some of the previous nominees for ministers have had to be dropped from consideration due to Cheong Wa Dae's dysfunctional personnel screening. The flawed personnel affairs has been one of the crucial reasons for undermining the public trust in President Moon, as shown in his declining job approval ratings.
Every time such a controversy occurred, Cho became the main target of criticism and faced calls to step down, but Moon has retained him despite the worsening public opinion. Moon ignored the mounting calls for him to get rid of Cho and only stopped at replacing the presidential secretary for personnel affairs last month.
Cho has also been blamed for failing to maintain discipline at Cheong Wa Dae. A case in point is a scandal triggered by one of the former members of a special investigative team under Cho's supervision earlier this year.
The news reports of Cho being considered for justice minister also triggered strong criticisms from political parties. Liberty Korea Party (LKP) Chairman Hwang Kyo-ahn said Thursday that it was absurd that someone like Cho was being considered for an important ministerial post.
It is uncertain whether Cho, a scholar by profession, is the most fitting person to lead the judicial reform that has been one Moon's core agenda items since the onset of his administration.
Many people side with the negative view of Cho becoming a Cabinet member after all the trouble he has caused. If he actually becomes the justice minister, then it will be considered as another signal of Moon's disregard for public opinion.
