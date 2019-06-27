Ex-president Lee hospitalized for high fever
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak, released on bail in March after a year of detention on corruption charges, was hospitalized on Thursday after suffering a high fever, his aide said.
Lee visited Seoul National University Hospital after recently suffering health issues including a fever and decided to be hospitalized for a day, according to his aide.
"The condition of the former president has been deteriorating, and he has been enduring it with medicines," the aide said. "He received the permit from the court on the previous day to visit the hospital."
In October, a lower court sentenced Lee, president from 2008-2013, to a 15-year jail term on convictions for bribery and embezzlement. He appealed the decision.
The aide, however, denied rumors that Lee is suffering from cancer.
