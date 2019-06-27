Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #former president-hospitalization

Ex-president Lee hospitalized for high fever

17:45 June 27, 2019

SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Former President Lee Myung-bak, released on bail in March after a year of detention on corruption charges, was hospitalized on Thursday after suffering a high fever, his aide said.

Lee visited Seoul National University Hospital after recently suffering health issues including a fever and decided to be hospitalized for a day, according to his aide.

"The condition of the former president has been deteriorating, and he has been enduring it with medicines," the aide said. "He received the permit from the court on the previous day to visit the hospital."

In October, a lower court sentenced Lee, president from 2008-2013, to a 15-year jail term on convictions for bribery and embezzlement. He appealed the decision.

The aide, however, denied rumors that Lee is suffering from cancer.

Ex-president Lee hospitalized for high fever - 1

olin@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK