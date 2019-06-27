Go to Contents
Moon, Xi hold talks in Osaka

17:52 June 27, 2019

By Lee Chi-dong

OSAKA, Japan, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and China had a bilateral meeting in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday, a day ahead of the Group of 20 summit.

Immediately after landing here, President Moon Jae-in headed straight to a downtown hotel, where his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is staying.

Among major agenda items was the Korea peace process, Moon's aides said.

Xi is expected to brief Moon in detail on his two-day North Korea visit from June 20.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) shakes hands with his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in this undated file photo. (Yonhap)

Moon said earlier the visit would help revitalize efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and bring lasting peace to the region.

In particular, Moon and Xi will likely have in-depth discussions on ways to resume Washington-Pyongyang negotiations.

It's their fifth summit talks and first in seven months.

