(LEAD) Xi says many things possible from China-S. Korea cooperation
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and China had a bilateral meeting in Osaka, Japan, on Thursday, a day ahead of the Group of 20 summit.
Immediately after landing here, President Moon Jae-in headed straight to a downtown hotel, where his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, is staying.
At the outset of the talks, which pool media were allowed to cover, Xi said Beijing would contribute to maintaining regional peace and stability.
"If our two nations join hands, (we) can do a lot of things," he told Moon.
Moon said he anticipates in-depth discussions on ways to promote peace and prosperity in the region and friendly Seoul-Beijing ties.
Xi is expected to brief Moon in detail on his two-day North Korea visit from June 20.
Moon said earlier the visit would help revitalize efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula and bring lasting peace to the region.
It's their fifth summit talks and first in seven months.
