(ROUNDUP) Moon greeted by Abe, urges G-20's role in resolving global trade row
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in began his G-20 activities here Friday, greeted by Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the host, and he stressed the grouping's role in countering trade disputes and other global challenges.
"The G-20 should show leadership again," Moon said, speaking in the annual summit's first session on the world economy, trade and investment. U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping were present, along with the leaders of other leading economies.
Moon pointed out that the world is confronted with new challenges amid growing uncertainties and downside risks facing the global economy.
The IMF and the OECD have lowered the growth forecasts for the world's economy, citing trade disputes and the spread of protectionism as a main factor, he said during the event held at the INTEX convention center in Osaka.
It's even hard to predict the future on the threshold of the "New Abnormal" era beyond the "New Normal" one, he said, according to a transcript of his speech released by Cheong Wa Dae.
"Such challenges can't be resolved on an individual country level," Moon said.
He called on G-20 members to cope with the downside risks of the world economy in a preemptive manner, saying his administration has adopted an expansionary fiscal policy. The group represents more than 80 percent of the world's economic output.
What's also very important is to solidify the global financial safety net to handle the uncertainty of the market, he was quoted as saying.
Moon reaffirmed that South Korea, Asia's fourth-largest economy, will participate actively in efforts to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO) in a bid to promote fair trade.
Moon briefly met with Abe at the outset of the two-day G-20 session. He shook hands with Abe for eight seconds, both smiling momentarily, their first meeting since the U.N. General Assembly session in New York last September.
No announcement has been made yet of any formal Moon-Abe talks, with relations between their countries strained over historical issues from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of Korea.
Moon then joined a "family photo" with the other participants.
He also had a series of bilateral summits with his Indian, Indonesian and French counterparts on the sidelines.
Moon and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi agreed to accelerate a push for synergy between their key diplomatic strategies -- the New Southern Policy and Act East Policy -- aimed at broadening partnerships with more countries in Asia.
Meeting with Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Moon voiced hope that the two sides will sign a bilateral Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) on the occasion of Seoul's special group summit with ASEAN slated for late November.
Especially given Indonesia's interest in light rail transit (LRT) systems, South Korea, which has related experience and technology, is an optimal partner in its infrastructure projects, Moon emphasized.
Moon then had separate talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the request of the European nation.
Macron reaffirmed his "full support" for Moon's peace initiative, Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Ko Min-jung told reporters.
In the impromptu talks requested by Macron, Moon thanked France for its rescue operation in May for a South Korean woman held hostage in Burkina Faso, she said.
Moon is scheduled to hold one-on-one talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin at a downtown hotel late Friday night.
It would be their first bilateral summit after Putin's talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Far Eastern Russian city of Vladivostok in April.
