S. Korea's industrial output down 0.5 pct on-month in May
08:01 June 28, 2019
SEJONG, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output edged down 0.5 percent in May from a month earlier due in part to decreased oil refining, government data showed Friday.
The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed oil refining fell 14 percent in May from a month earlier, while production in the service sector increased 0.1 percent on-month.
From a year earlier, industrial output rose 1 percent.
