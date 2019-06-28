Go to Contents
S. Korea's industrial output down 0.5 pct on-month in May

08:01 June 28, 2019

SEJONG, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's industrial output edged down 0.5 percent in May from a month earlier due in part to decreased oil refining, government data showed Friday.

The data compiled by Statistics Korea showed oil refining fell 14 percent in May from a month earlier, while production in the service sector increased 0.1 percent on-month.

From a year earlier, industrial output rose 1 percent.

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

