Seoul stocks open higher ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks opened higher Friday ahead of the trade talks between the United States and China on the sidelines of the Group of 20 conference in Japan this weekend.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 0.86 points, or 0.04 percent, to 2,135.18 in the first 15 minutes of trading.
For investors, Saturday's planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, in Osaka is will be a keenly watched event as they rebalance their portfolios. The G-20 Summit opened Friday and continues through Sunday.
Investors appear to be hopeful about a positive outcome from the meeting.
Large-cap stocks were mixed, with market bellwether Samsung Electronics rising 0.8 percent but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix falling 0.4 percent. Leading steelmaker POSCO declined 0.4 percent, but No. 1 wireless services provider SK Telecom climbed 1.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,157.30 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.80 won from the previous session's close.
kyongae.choi@yna.co.kr
(END)