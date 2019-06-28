N.K. propaganda outlet denounces Moon amid deadlock in inter-Korean ties
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- A North Korean propaganda outlet accused President Moon Jae-in on Friday of trying to take the credit for reducing tensions between the two sides when the South is actually to blame for the logjam in inter-Korean relations.
Referring to Moon as a "South Korean official who went on a Northern Europe tour," Meari, a propaganda website, also said it is time for the South to take action to break the deadlock in inter-Korean relations.
"If South Korean authorities faithfully implement inter-Korean agreements, it will be evaluated by the South Korean public for that effort and contribution, without having to go all the way to Northern Europe," it said.
During an eight-day trip to Northern Europe earlier this month, Moon delivered two key speeches in Oslo and Stockholm on his peace vision and called on the North to restart the dialogue.
Inter-Korean relations have warmed significantly since the peace and denuclearization process began last year. But their ties have been in a stalemate after the second nuclear summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un collapsed without a deal in February.
On Thursday, another North Korean propaganda website, Uriminzokkiri, also took issue with Moon's call for action from Pyongyang, saying that he is misleading the public as if the North is to blame for the current deadlock in denuclearization negotiations.
