2002 -- South and North Korea engage in a skirmish near the border island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea, after North Korean patrol boats crossed the Northern Limit Line, the de facto sea border, and opened fire. Six South Korean Navy officers were killed and 19 others wounded. At least 10 North Korean soldiers were also presumed to have been killed. The skirmish is called the Second Battle of Yeonpyeong, following a similar confrontation in 1999.

