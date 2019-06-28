Go to Contents
S. Korea, ASEAN agree to expand science, technology cooperation

10:30 June 28, 2019

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea and the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) agreed to expand cooperation in the science and technology field as they push for sustainable growth, the science ministry said Friday.

Under the agreement, they will work for the creation of a new cooperation center that can better facilitate the exchange of information in cutting-edge fields, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT.

The latest move comes as Asia's fourth-largest economy has stressed the importance of ASEAN with its 630 million people as a critical partner in its New Southern Policy drive.

The new policy initiative, which can ensure sustainable growth and regional stability, aims to elevate ASEAN to a level on par with Seoul's ties with the United States, China, Japan and Russia, as the region possesses unique geopolitical value, growth potential and abundant resources.

The logo of the Ministry of Science and ICT (Yonhap)

