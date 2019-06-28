Moon, Modi seek synergy between their signature regional strategies
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea and India agreed Friday to step up efforts for synergy between their key diplomatic strategies aimed at broadening partnerships with more countries in Asia.
President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had bilateral talks in Osaka on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.
"They discussed ways for expanding substantive cooperation between the countries and regional security conditions," Cheong Wa Dae said.
They agreed to create "synergy by finding common ground" between South Korea's News Southern Policy and India's Act East Policy, it said, referring to Moon's diplomatic policy of improving strategic ties mainly with the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and India.
Under the Act East Policy, Modi has sought to broadly promote ties with ASEAN and East Asia.
Moon requested Modi's continued interest and support for South Korean firms seeking partnerships in the arms industry.
The president also noted that Indian people have become able to visit South Korea more conveniently with the launch of the group tourist visa service for them in March.
Modi cited his "deep friendship and trust" with Moon as highlighted by brisk summit-level exchanges between the sides over the past year.
Moon paid a state visit to India in July 2018 followed by Modi's state visit to South Korea in February 2019.
Early this month, they had a phone conversation, in which Moon congratulated Modi on his election win.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)