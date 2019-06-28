Go to Contents
S. Korea wants more investment from U.S.: trade minister

13:38 June 28, 2019

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korea is ready to provide an array of benefits to U.S. companies seeking to invest in Asia's fourth-largest economy, the country's trade minister said Friday.

"Cooperation between South Korea and U.S. investors has become even more important than ever amid increased investment in high-end technologies, emerging industries and startups," Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said during a meeting with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.

The remark came as U.S. firms have been expanding their investments in not only traditional sectors such as manufacturing but also in other emerging areas here, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

The amount of investment in South Korea pledged by U.S. investors reached $5.9 billion in 2018, up a whopping 25 percent from a year earlier.

The trade volume between the two countries advanced nearly 10 percent over the cited period to reach $130.6 billion, according to the ministry.

