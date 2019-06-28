Seoul stocks down late Friday morning
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Seoul stocks turned lower Friday morning as investors remained wary ahead of the trade talks between the United States and China in Japan this weekend.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) fell 3.17 points, or 0.15 percent, to 2,131.15 as of 11:10 a.m.
The investor caution came amid reports that there may be another ceasefire without any tangible results in Saturday's trade negotiations between U.S. President Donald Trump and his Chinese counterpart, Xi Jinping, on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit that began Friday and continues through Sunday, analysts said.
Institutions and individuals sold a combined 97 billion won (US$84 million) worth of stocks. Foreigners bought a net 100 billion won worth of stocks, keeping the main index from falling further.
Large-cap stocks were mixed. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics rose 0.7 percent, but No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix fell 2.4 percent. Top carmaker Hyundai Motor declined 0.4 percent, while leading mobile carrier SK Telecom gained 1.8 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,157.20 won against the U.S. dollar, up 0.90 won from the previous session's close.
(END)