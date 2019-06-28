Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
----------------
Moon, Modi seek synergy between their signature regional strategies
OSAKA, Japan -- The leaders of South Korea and India agreed Friday to step up efforts for synergy between their key diplomatic strategies aimed at broadening partnerships with more countries in Asia.
President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had bilateral talks in Osaka on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit.
"They discussed ways for expanding substantive cooperation between the countries and regional security conditions," Cheong Wa Dae said.
----------------
Moon aims to sign trade deal with Indonesia by November
OSAKA, Japan -- South Korea hopes to strike a trade deal with Indonesia by November, when Seoul's special group summit with the ASEAN is scheduled, President Moon Jae-in said Friday.
He delivered the message to Indonesian President Joko Widodo in their talks held on the fringes of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
----------------
(3rd LD) U.S. ready for talks with N.K. to make 'simultaneous and parallel' progress: nuke envoy
SEOUL -- The United States is ready to hold talks with North Korea to move their denuclearization negotiations forward in a "simultaneous and parallel" manner, Washington's top nuclear envoy was quoted as saying Friday.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun made the remarks when he met with his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, a day before U.S. President Donald Trump visits Seoul for summit talks with President Moon Jae-in, according to the foreign ministry.
----------------
Moon greeted by Abe in G-20 opening ceremony
OSAKA, Japan -- Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the host of this week's G-20 summit, greeted South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the official welcoming ceremony Friday amid no announcement yet of any schedule on their formal talks.
Having entered the summit venue of INTEX Osaka, Moon walked toward Abe and shook hands with him.
----------------
(LEAD) National Assembly moves closer to normalization as rival parties reach deal
SEOUL -- The National Assembly held a plenary session Friday to extend the operation of special committees, moving a step closer to the full-scale normalization of parliament following a three-month impasse.
Earlier in the day, rival parties reached a tentative deal to extend the operation of the panels on political and judiciary reforms until the end of August and to replace chiefs of several parliamentary standing committees.
----------------
Panel wraps up probe into border security failure in N. Korean boat case
SEOUL -- A defense ministry panel wrapped up a weeklong probe Friday into the border security failure that led to the undetected arrival of a North Korean boat at an eastern sea port earlier this month, military sources said.
The investigation detected some problems in maritime and coastal surveillance operations, but the panel is yet to make a conclusion on if there were any false reports or attempts to cover up the case, they added.
----------------
S. Korea wants more investment from U.S.: trade minister
SEOUL -- South Korea is ready to provide an array of benefits to U.S. companies seeking to invest in Asia's fourth-largest economy, the country's trade minister said Friday.
"Cooperation between South Korea and U.S. investors has become even more important than ever amid increased investment in high-end technologies, emerging industries and startups," Trade Minister Yoo Myung-hee said during a meeting with members of the American Chamber of Commerce in Korea.
----------------
BTS garners more than $50 million from stadium tours in May
SEOUL -- K-pop band BTS topped the monthly list of tour grosses with the biggest attendees among global superstars in May, Billboard reported on Thursday (on U.S. time).
"From only eight shows in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Sao Paolo, the South Korean superstars grossed US$51.66 million and sold 384,498 tickets (in May)," Billboard said, citing figures from Billboard Boxscore.
----------------
Court rejects Mercedes-Benz's request to cancel fine
SEOUL -- A South Korean court has rejected Mercedes-Benz's request to cancel billions of won in a penalty imposed on the carmaker for violating emission rules, judicial sources said Friday.
The environment ministry fined the German luxury carmaker's Korean unit about 7.8 billion won (about US$6.5 million) in 2017 for importing and selling 8,246 vehicles in 21 models without obtaining approval for changes in components controlling emissions and noise.
