(LEAD) National Assembly moves closer to normalization as rival parties reach deal
(ATTN: RECASTS lead; UPDATES with more details in paras 5-8;13-15)
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The National Assembly held a plenary session Friday to extend the operation of special committees, moving a step closer to the full-scale normalization of parliament following a three-month impasse.
Earlier in the day, rival parties reached a tentative deal to extend the operation of the panels on political and judiciary reforms until the end of August and to replace chiefs of several parliamentary standing committees.
The last-ditch deal came as lawmakers of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) on Monday rejected a previous agreement to put the assembly back on track.
The National Assembly faced deadlock for nearly three months in connection to partisan tensions over the ruling party and its three smaller rivals' move to keep reform bills on the fast track in late April.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and three smaller rivals opened an extra session on June 20 without the participation of the LKP.
The conservative LKP previously pledged to boycott the parliamentary schedule, rejecting parliamentary reviews of an extra budget bill that has been pending since April.
But amid mounting public criticism about a crippled parliament, the party said Friday it will participate in standing committees without conditions, a move that means the assembly will effectively continue to operate.
With the LKP's participation, a plenary session was held for the first time since April 5.
"The deal was not a complete one, but today's meeting was a step toward the complete normalization of the National Assembly," Rep. Lee In-young, floor leader of the ruling Democratic Party (DP), told reporters.
"It is a one-point deal, but please understand it as an occasion for a greater agreement," he added.
The Friday deal does not contain an agreement on a parliamentary schedule for an extra session in June, a decision over whether to hold parliamentary hearings or roundtable discussions on economic issues and reviews on an extra budget bill.
The parliamentary deadlock has jeopardized a 6.7 trillion-won (US$5.6 billion) extra budget bill and other legislation on people's livelihoods at a time when the Korean economy is slowing down amid sluggish job growth.
Whether the June session will go smoothly will likely hinge on the handling of key political and judiciary reform bills that were designated as the fast-track measures despite the LKP's objection.
The contentious bills included an election reform bill, a proposal to set up a special unit to probe high-ranking public officials and a measure to rebalance investigative power between the prosecution and the police.
For the budget bill review, heated debate is also expected as the conservative LKP claims the extra budget is designed to create jobs to win over voters ahead of next April's parliamentary elections.
sooyeon@yna.co.kr
(END)