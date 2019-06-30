Festivals Calendar - July 2019
SEOUL, June 30 -- (Yonhap) -- The following are major cultural and tourist festivals to be held in South Korea in July.
* Boryeong Mud Festival
When: July 19-28
Where: Boryeong, South Chungcheong Province
The 22nd Boryeong Mud Festival will be held at Daecheon Beach on South Korea's western coast. Boryeong is famous for its abundant natural resources and beautiful scenery, and Daecheon is one of the largest and best swimming beaches in the country, drawing more than 10 million visitors annually. The festival offers a chance to bathe in a massive mud tub, receive mud massages, compete in the "Mud King" contest and participate in a mud photo contest. Tourists will also be able to buy various mud-based cosmetics products at discounted prices.
For more information, call 041-930-0891 or visit www.mudfestival.or.kr.
* Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival
When: June 27-July 7
Where: Bucheon, Gyeonggi Province
The 2019 Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival will enchant film fans with science fiction, thriller, fantasy, mystery and horror movies from around the world under the motto "Love, Fantasy and Adventure." A total of 288 films from 49 countries around the world will be screened at the festival. Bucheon, just west of Seoul, is well-known in South Korea as a center for the film and animation industries.
For more information, call 032-327-6313 or visit www.bifan.kr.
* Buyeo Seodong Lotus Festival
When: July 5-7
Where: Seodong Park, Buyeo, South Chungcheong Province
Seodong was a prince of the Baekje Kingdom who became King Mu, the 30th monarch of the kingdom. The Seodong Lotus Festival is held around Gungnamji Pond, which features in the legend about Seodong. The program includes a night parade featuring Prince Seodong and Princess Seonhwa, performances of traditional music and dance, experiences of Baekje culture and a photo contest set against the backdrop of picturesque lotus blossoms.
For more information, call 041-830-2211 or visit www.부여서동연꽃축제.kr.
* Daegu Chimac Festival
When: July 17-21
Where: Duryu Park, Daegu
The Daegu Chimac Festival, launched in 2013 in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, attracts fans of chicken and beer, called "chimac" in Korean.
"Chimac" or "chimaek," a portmanteau of "chicken" and "maekju," the Korean word for beer, is a favorite summer night meal for Koreans. It has also become a craze among young Chinese people after appearing in the mega-hit South Korean TV series "My Love from the Star," which was hugely popular in China.
Daegu has numerous poultry farms in the surrounding region and is the origin of several franchise brands that have made successful inroads into overseas markets.
Visitors can sample various brands of chicken, beer and side dishes from about 120 booths while enjoying concerts and other events.
For more information, call 053-248-9998 or visit www.chimacfestival.com.
