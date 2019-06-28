Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 June 28, 2019
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
June 23 -- N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
24 -- Trump says he exchanged 'very friendly' letters with Kim
25 -- Trump says he will meet with Kim 'at some point'
26 -- Trump says he may speak to Kim in 'different form' on Asia trip
27 -- U.S. nuclear envoy Biegun arrives in Seoul
27 -- Moon, Xi hold summit talks in Osaka; Xi says N.K. denuclearization commitment unchanged
28 -- U.S. nuke envoy Biegun holds talks with S. Korean counterpart ahead of Trump's visit
