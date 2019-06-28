Summary of domestic news in North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of domestic news in North Korea this week.
Kim, Xi reach consensus on 'important issues' through series of summits: KCNA
SEOUL, June 22 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have said that they reached a consensus on "important issues" through their five summits since last year, Pyongyang's state media reported Saturday.
They made the remarks during a luncheon hosted by Kim on Friday, the last day of Xi's two-day state visit to Pyongyang during which the leaders highlighted their traditional alliance amid tensions with the United States over China's trade practices and the North's denuclearization.
"Kim Jong-un and Xi Jinping referred to the fact that through the five rounds of meetings in a little more than a year they had profound communications, as well as excellent and beneficial talks to have deep understanding of each other," the North's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
N.K. leader receives personal letter from Trump: KCNA
SEOUL, June 23 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has received a personal letter with "excellent" and "interesting" content from U.S. President Donald Trump, Pyongyang's state media said Sunday.
"After reading the letter, the Supreme Leader of the Party, the state and the armed forces said with satisfaction that the letter is of excellent content," the Korean Central News Agency said, referring to its leader.
"Appreciating the political judging faculty and extraordinary courage of President Trump, Kim Jong-un said that he would seriously contemplate the interesting content."
N.K. leader's sister appears to take leadership role: Seoul's spy agency
SEOUL, June 25 (Yonhap) -- Kim Yo-jong, sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, appears to have been promoted to a leadership role, South Korea's spy agency said Tuesday.
The status of Kim Yong-chol, who served as a chief negotiator in nuclear talks with the United States, also seems to have fallen, following the no-deal summit between the North's leader and U.S. President Donald Trump, the National Intelligence Service (NIS) said in a closed-door briefing to lawmakers.
Kim Yo-jong, who has assumed the No. 2 post of the ruling Workers' Party of Korea's propaganda and agitation department, was spotted sitting next to Kim Yong-chol to watch the country's propaganda performance last week, an event to celebrate Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to the North.
N. Korea's official paper urges use of domestic goods to overcome sanctions
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's official newspaper urged its citizens Wednesday to use domestically produced goods, rather than imports, to build a "self-reliant economy" in the face of global sanctions.
"To sort out problems arising in the process of economic development and make the sanction scheme of our enemies bear no fruit, it would be critical to boost a self-reliant economy," the Rodong Sinmun, the organ of the North's ruling party, said in an article.
"One of important methods to strengthen a self-reliant economy involves people actively using their own products," the paper said. "When all people prefer and use domestic goods, it would lead to a process of expansive reproduction and help the national economy advance."
N. Korea says antagonistic U.S. officials hindering denuclearization
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- North Korea on Wednesday accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other officials of "antagonism" toward Pyongyang, claiming they are preventing improvement in relations between the two sides and denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula.
A spokesperson for the North's foreign ministry also warned that more sanctions on the communist nation would be an "outright challenge" to the joint statement signed by their leaders in Singapore last year, the Korean Central News Agency reported.
"Even though the supreme leaders devote their all for establishing new DPRK-U.S. relations, it would be difficult to look forward to the improvement of the bilateral relations and denuclearization of the Korean peninsula as long as the American politics are dominated by the policy-makers who have an inveterate antagonism towards the DPRK," the spokesperson said, according to the Korean Central News Agency.
N.K. says U.S. should come up with new proposal if it wants to resume nuclear talks
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- North Korea said Thursday the United States should come up with a new proposal if it truly wants to resume denuclearization negotiations, warning that time is not sufficient to produce results before its earlier imposed end-of-the-year deadline.
Kwon Jong-gun, director general of the North Korean foreign ministry's American affairs department, made the remark in a statement carried by the official Korean Central News Agency, saying the stalled nuclear talks won't resume automatically just because the U.S. calls repeatedly for it.
"As the Comrade Chairman of the State Affairs Commission has already declared in his historic Policy Speech, the U.S. should come out to the table for the DPRK-U.S. dialogue with a correct method of calculation and the time limit is until the end of this year," Kwon said, referring to leader Kim Jong-un by his title.
Quake of 3.9 magnitude detected in southern N. Korean province
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- A 3.9 magnitude earthquake was detected in North Korea's North Hwanghae Province in the country's southern region Thursday, South Korea's weather agency said.
The tremor occurred at 3:19 p.m., some 9 kilometers northeast of the provincial city of Songrim, according to the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA). It was followed by two smaller quakes in the 2 magnitude range.
The city is located 176 km north of Seoul.
