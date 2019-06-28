Summary of external news of North Korea this week
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The following is a summary of external news of North Korea this week.
------------
Pompeo notes 'very real possibility' of working-level talks with N.K.
SEOUL, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has said there may be a "very real possibility" of Washington and Pyongyang resuming their working-level nuclear talks, after their leaders have exchanged personal letters.
According to the State Department, Pompeo also said in his remarks to the press on Sunday (Washington time) that the United States is prepared to engage in dialogue with the North at a "moment's notice" should the North indicate it is ready.
The remarks came hours after the North's state media reported that leader Kim Jong-un had received a personal letter with "excellent and interesting content" from U.S. President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, Trump also got a letter from Kim, which he called "beautiful" and "very warm."
------------
Trump says he exchanged 'very friendly' letters with Kim
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday he exchanged "very friendly" letters with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Kim sent a letter to Trump earlier this month amid a deadlock in negotiations to dismantle the North's nuclear weapons program.
Trump responded with a letter "of excellent content," the North's state media said Sunday, raising hopes of a possible resumption of two-way talks.
------------
Trump has no plans to meet Kim in Korea: U.S. official
WASHINGTON, June 24 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump has no plans to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during his trip to South Korea later this week, a senior U.S. administration official said Monday.
Trump will visit Seoul on Saturday and Sunday after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, prompting speculation that a Trump-Kim meeting could be arranged at the inter-Korean border.
"There are no plans for the meeting that you just mentioned," the official told reporters on background in a phone call.
------------
Trump says he will meet with Kim 'at some point'
WASHINGTON, June 25 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he will meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un "at some point," further casting doubt on a possible summit during his trip to the peninsula this week.
Trump will visit Seoul on Saturday and Sunday after attending a Group of 20 summit in Japan, prompting speculation that a Trump-Kim meeting could be arranged at the inter-Korean border.
The last time they met was for their second summit in Vietnam in February. Both men walked away without a deal due to gaps over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
------------
Trump says he may speak to Kim in 'different form' on Asia trip
WASHINGTON, June 26 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday he will not be meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un on his trip to Asia this week but may speak to him "in a different form."
Trump made the remarks as he left the White House for Osaka, Japan, where he will attend the Group of 20 summit before traveling to South Korea on Saturday.
"I'll be meeting with a lot of other people, not by him, but I may be speaking to him in a different form," Trump said.
------------
Moon: N. Korea-U.S. in dialogue on 3rd summit, peace process making steady progress
SEOUL, June 26 (Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that North Korea and the United States are in "behind-the-scenes talks" on another bilateral summit with the peace process on the Korean Peninsula making steady progress.
"Both sides have been engaged in dialogue in regard to a third summit," he said in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies.
What's noteworthy is, he added, that "The behind-the-scenes talks have been preceded by the mutual understanding of each other's position" from the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and the North's leader Kim Jong-un.
------------
U.S., including Trump, has continued dialogue with N.K.: White House
WASHINGTON, June 26 (Yonhap) -- The United States, including President Donald Trump, has been in an ongoing conversation with North Korea, the White House said Wednesday.
The remark comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in revealed that the U.S. and North Korea are in talks over a third summit following the collapse of the second one in February.
Moon made the comments in a written interview with Yonhap News Agency and six other global news agencies.
------------
U.S. nuke envoy Biegun arrives in S. Korea ahead of Trump's trip
SEOUL, June 27 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun arrived in South Korea on Thursday ahead of President Donald Trump's trip to the Asian ally aimed at exploring ways to bring North Korea back to the dialogue table.
On Friday morning, Biegun will meet his South Korean counterpart, Lee Do-hoon, to discuss the nuclear issue and possibly the North Korea portion of the agenda for Sunday's summit between South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump.
The U.S. president is set to arrive in Seoul on Saturday following his attendance at the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, on Friday and Saturday.
------------
Xi says N. Korea's denuclearization will unchanged, urges resolution to THAAD issue
OSAKA, Japan, June 27 (Yonhap) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping told South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Thursday that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un's will toward denuclearization and reconciliation with South Korea remains unchanged, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Xi briefed Moon on the results of his visit to Pyongyang last week when they met in Osaka, Japan, one day before the opening of the Group of 20 summit.
Kim is hoping for an "improvement in external conditions" as his regime is striving for economic development and better living conditions of the people in accordance with a "new strategic (policy) line," Xi told Moon.
------------
U.S. says it remains ready for talks with N. Korea
WASHINGTON, June 27 (Yonhap) -- The U.S. State Department said Thursday it remains ready for talks with North Korea but stopped short of directly addressing the regime's calls for a new counterproposal.
The comments come after a senior official at North Korea's foreign ministry warned that the U.S. has until the end of the year to come up with a "proper counterproposal" for their negotiations on dismantling Pyongyang's nuclear weapons program.
Talks have stalled since the second summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in Vietnam in February ended without a deal due to gaps over the scope of North Korea's denuclearization and sanctions relief from the U.S.
------------
U.S. nuke envoy Biegun holds talks with S. Korean counterpart ahead of Trump's visit
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- Top U.S. nuclear envoy Stephen Biegun held talks with his South Korean counterpart in Seoul on Friday, a day before President Donald Trump's trip to the Asian ally aimed at boosting efforts to bring North Korea back to the negotiation table.
U.S. Special Representative for North Korea Biegun met Lee Do-hoon, Seoul's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, to discuss joint efforts to resume the stalemated nuclear negotiations with Pyongyang and move the Korean Peace process forward.
"First, President Trump will arrive in Seoul tomorrow, and we can work together and get prepared to help our leaders ensure the success of the summit," Lee said at the start of his talks with Biegun.
