Court rejects Mercedes-Benz's request to cancel fine

16:53 June 28, 2019

SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- A South Korean court has rejected Mercedes-Benz's request to cancel billions of won in a penalty imposed on the carmaker for violating emission rules, judicial sources said Friday.

The environment ministry fined the German luxury carmaker's Korean unit about 7.8 billion won (about US$6.5 million) in 2017 for importing and selling 8,246 vehicles in 21 models without obtaining approval for changes in components controlling emissions and noise.

The Seoul Administrative Court ruled against the company in a suit it filed requesting the cancellation of the fine, according to the sources.

In December last year, Mercedes-Benz was also ordered to pay about 2.81 billion won in a fine on the same charges. An appeals court reduced the amount to about 2.7 billion won in April.

This image provided by Yonhap News TV shows the logo of the German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz. (Yonhap)


