Call center for Gwangju FINA championships to open
GWANGJU, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The organizing committee of the upcoming FINA World Championships Gwangju 2019 said Friday it will open a call center for domestic and foreign visitors next month.
"The official call center will open on Monday and will last until the end of the championships," the committee said.
People can reach the center at 1588-1055 from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. every day, it said.
The center will deploy 18 staffers who can speak English, Chinese, Japanese and Spanish as well as Korean, the committee said.
The center will provide information on the event, lodging, transportation, tourism, shopping and subsidiary cultural events to visitors, according to the committee.
The biennial FINA World Championships will take place in Gwangju, 330 kilometers south of Seoul, and the neighboring port city of Yeosu from July 12-28, with some 15,000 athletes and officials from 193 countries to join.
FINA is the French abbreviation of the International Swimming Federation.
