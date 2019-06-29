Moon, Putin agree on need for Washington-Pyongyang talks
By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 29 (Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, agreed Saturday that the Korea peace process has entered a crucial stage and that it's necessary for Pyongyang and Washington to restart formal dialogue to make further progress.
Meeting in Osaka, Japan, where they are on a visit for the Group of 20 summit, the leaders "shared assessments of the recent Korean Peninsula security conditions," according to Cheong Wa Dae, Moon's presidential office.
They agreed that it's "a very important time for unswerving progress" in the peace process and "substantive progress" is needed through the early resumption of talks between the United States and North Korea, it added.
It was their first bilateral summit after Putin's talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Far Eastern Russian city of Vladivostok in April.
Moon called Putin's meeting with Kim part of Moscow's "constructive role."
On Seoul-Moscow ties, Moon noted that the two sides will commemorate the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2020.
They set a goal of increasing two-way trade volume to US$30 billion by 2020 from $24.8 billion in 2018. They also aim to expand the number of visitors to each other's country to up to one million next year from 695,000 last year.
Last week, the two nations launched FTA negotiations in the service and investment sectors as they seek to broaden partnerships on science, information and communications technology, innovation, health care and medical services.
