(LEAD) Putin briefs Moon on recent talks with N. Korean leader

By Lee Chi-dong
OSAKA, Japan, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Bilaterally meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Saturday he would like to share the results of his recent talks with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.
Moon and Putin had the talks in Osaka, Japan, where they were on a visit to attend the Group of 20 summit.
Putin cited rapidly increasing trade and economic ties between their countries, which mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations in 2020.
"In today's talks, (we) will be able to discuss not just such bilateral matters but also other issues of mutual concern like the Northeast Asia security conditions," he said at the start of the summit, which pool reporters were allowed to cover.
It would be "more useful," Putin added, given his April meeting with Kim in the Far Eastern Russian city of Vladivostok.
"I would like to share my impression from the talks and discuss the overall security conditions," he said via a translator.
Putin described South Korea a "key partner country."
Moon agreed that exchanges between the two sides are on the steady rise in various sectors.
He pointed out two-way trade volume jumped 31 percent in 2018 from the previous year and the number of visitors to each other hit the all-time high of nearly 700,000.
The Moon-Putin meeting was scheduled to begin at 10:45 p.m. Friday but it opened at 12:36 a.m. Saturday. It was due to a delay in Putin's one-on-one talks with French President Emmanuel Macron at the same hotel.
Putin did not apologize for being late at the summit with Moon before media were urged to leave the room.
According to Cheong Wa Dae's press release, issued later, Moon and Putin agreed that the Korea peace process has entered a crucial stage and that it's necessary for Pyongyang and Washington to restart formal dialogue to make further progress.
They agreed that it's "a very important time for unswerving progress" in the peace process and "substantive progress" is needed through the early resumption of talks between the United States and North Korea, it read.
Seoul and Moscow set a goal of increasing two-way trade volume to US$30 billion by 2020 from $24.8 billion in 2018. They also aim to expand the number of visitors to each other's country to up to 1 million next year from 695,000 last year.
Last week, the two nations launched FTA negotiations in the service and investment sectors as they seek to broaden partnerships on science, information and communications technology, innovation, health care and medical services.
