Militant labor group reconfirms July 18 general strike
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- A militant labor umbrella group on Friday vowed to stage a general strike on July 18 as previously scheduled, in an effort to press the Moon Jae-in government harder to protect labor rights.
The Korean Confederation of Trade Unions (KCTU), whose nearly 1 million members make it one of the nation's largest labor groups, reconfirmed its general strike plan in a meeting of regional representatives in Seoul.
Notably, the latest decision was announced one day after KCTU Chairman Kim Myeong-hwan was released on bail after being detained for six days on charges of masterminding assaults on police during outdoor rallies.
The KCTU meeting adopted a statement pledging to thwart the Moon government's crackdowns on labor through the July 18 general strike.
Separately, KCTU-affiliated non-regular workers in the public sector agreed to carry out their own general strike from July 3-5.
"Joining a witch hunt by ultra-right media and political parties against the KCTU, (the government) booked 81 KCTU members, requested arrest warrants for 10 members and arrested three ranking members in a period of just one month. It's an obvious repression of labor similar to acts by authoritarian governments of the past," said the statement.
It then accused the government of attempting to change the minimum wage law and other labor laws for the worse.
About 800 representatives from all regions, including Kim, attended the KCTU meeting.
On Thursday, the Seoul Southern District Court approved Kim's release on a bail of 100 million won (US$86,360).
The same court issued an arrest warrant last Friday for Kim, who was accused of overseeing violent illegal acts during KCTU members' four protest rallies in front of the National Assembly compound on May 21 last year, as well as March 27 and April 2 and 3 this year.
During the protest rallies, labor activists knocked down parts of the fence surrounding the National Assembly in Seoul's Yeouido, assaulted police officers, destroyed police equipment and attempted to force their way into the compound illegally to block the passage of labor bills, including those calling for extending statutory flextime from three to six months to minimize side effects of the government's mandatory 52-hour workweek policy.
