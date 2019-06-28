S. Korean Olympic chief returns home as IOC member
INCHEON, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The head of South Korea's top sports body returned home as the country's newest member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Friday, two days after being elected in Switzerland.
Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), is now the second active South Korean member of the IOC, joining the 2014 Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min, and 11th from the country overall to earn IOC membership.
IOC members have an eight-year term, but Lee is 64 years old, with the age limit for members set at 70. The IOC may extend that limit by four years if its Executive Board recommends it.
Lee is one of three new IOC members linked to their function within their national Olympic committees or a continental Olympic association. Lee will have to remain as KSOC president to retain his IOC membership.
Lee has been at the KSOC's helm since 2016, and his current term will expire in February 2021.
The veteran sports administrator has served in executive roles for multiple domestic and international organizations.
Lee was the president of the Korea Canoe Federation from 2004 to 2009, vice president of the Asian Canoe Federation in 2007, vice president of the Asia Swimming Federation from 2012 to 2016 and president of the Korea Swimming Federation from 2010 to 2016.
Lee was South Korea's chef de mission at the 2010 Guangzhou Asian Games and 2012 London Olympics. He also served as vice president on the organizing committees for both the 2014 Incheon Asian Games and 2018 PyeongChang Winter Olympics, two recent multisport competitions hosted by South Korea.
At the beginning of the century, South Korea had three IOC members, with vice president Kim Un-yong joined by Doosan Group Chairman Park Yong-sung and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Kun-hee.
In 2005, faced with an IOC expulsion vote following his arrest in South Korea over bribery and embezzlement charges, Kim chose to resign. And Park, too, stepped down in 2007 to focus on his corporate matters. Lee rescinded his membership in August 2017, more than three years after he was hospitalized following a heart attack.
There's no shortage of pressing sports issues facing South Korea. In the immediate future, South Korea is working to assemble joint teams with North Korea in a handful of events at the 2020 Tokyo Summer Olympics. The two sides reached an agreement on joint teams in February this year, but talks on actually bringing teams together have since stalled, as tensions have resurfaced on the Korean Peninsula following North Korea's missile launches.
The Koreas were supposed to compete as one during the Olympic qualifying stages in women's field hockey, rowing, judo and women's basketball. The qualification for women's field hockey began earlier this month, and South Korea went ahead alone.
In addition to unified teams, the Koreas agreed to march together at the opening ceremony at Tokyo 2020.
In the longer term, Seoul and Pyongyang have agreed to put together a bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Olympics.
The IOC recently removed a rule requiring Olympic host cities to be selected seven years in advance, meaning the 2032 Olympic host could be determined earlier than 2025.
