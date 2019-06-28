Seoul's new IOC member determined to forge ahead with joint Korean Olympic bid
INCHEON, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The newest member of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) from South Korea said Friday he'll continue to push a bid to co-host the 2032 Summer Games with North Korea.
Lee Kee-heung, president of the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee (KSOC), became one of 10 new IOC members during the IOC Session in Lausanne, Switzerland, on Wednesday. He received a hero's welcome at Incheon International Airport as the second South Korean member of the top Olympic organization, alongside the 2004 Olympic table tennis champion Ryu Seung-min.
During his stay in Lausanne, Lee said met with Kim Il-guk, North Korea's Olympic chief and sports minister, on multiple occasions to discuss matters related to inter-Korean sports cooperation.
On the agenda was the joint Korean bid for the 2032 Summer Olympics. During its general meeting this week, the IOC removed a rule stipulating that Olympic host cities be chosen seven years in advance, while also opening the door for multiple cities to share the quadrennial competition.
Lee said the changes "will provide a good opportunity for us" and reiterated Seoul's drive to bring the 2032 Games to the Korean Peninsula.
"I told the North Korean side that we should try to win our bid in 2021," Lee said. "Sports Minister Kim Il-guk asked that we deliver a formal request through our unification ministry."
In the more immediate future, the two Koreas are working on fielding joint teams at next year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo. Since they reached an agreement on unified teams in February, however, there have been no follow-up talks amid fresh tensions on the peninsula in light of North Korean missile launches.
The two sides were supposed to bring their teams together during the Olympic qualifying stages in women's field hockey, women's basketball, judo and rowing. But the South Korean women's hockey team participated in a qualifying tournament alone earlier this month, since North Korea didn't respond to repeated calls to organize joint training earlier in the spring.
But Lee came away from his talks with Kim feeling optimistic.
"Our discussions went well, and I think we will have some positive outcomes," Lee said.
In November next year, Seoul will host the general assembly of the Association of National Olympic Committees (ANOC). Lee said he and Kim talked about organizing a meeting of leaders of the two Koreas and international sports officials near the 38th parallel border during the ANOC general assembly.
