Top diplomats of S. Korea, Japan hold talks on margins of G-20 gathering in Japan
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Japan held talks Friday on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, to discuss bilateral ties and the thorny issue of Tokyo's wartime forced labor, Seoul's foreign ministry said.
Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha and her Japanese counterpart, Taro Kono, had an unannounced meeting amid diplomatic tensions over the forced labor issue stemming from Japan's 1910-45 colonization of the peninsula.
"The two ministers exchanged views on the Korean Peninsula issue and the overall relationship between South Korea and Japan," the ministry said in a press release.
During the ministerial talks, Kang repeated Seoul's position on last year's Supreme Court rulings in Seoul that ordered Japanese firms to compensate South Korean victims of forced labor.
Seoul recently proposed creating a joint fund from South Korean and Japanese firms to compensate victims.
Tokyo turned down the proposal as it argues all reparation-related issues have been settled under a 1965 government-to-government accord that normalized bilateral relations.
"The two ministers agreed to continue efforts to stably manage and develop the two countries' relations through close communication between the South Korean and Japanese diplomatic authorities, including the ministerial-level ones," the ministry said.
sshluck@yna.co.kr
(END)