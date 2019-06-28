S. Korean midfielder signs with German Bundesliga club Freiburg
SEOUL, June 28 (Yonhap) -- South Korean attacking midfielder Kwon Chang-hoon has joined German Bundesliga side SC Freiburg from French club Dijon FCO.
Freiburg announced Friday that they have completed signing the 24-year-old, adding that the versatile offensive player will wear the No. 28 jersey. The terms of his contract weren't revealed, but German media reported that Kwon signed a two-year deal.
Kwon moved to Europe after signing with Dijon in January 2017 from South Korea's Suwon Samsung Bluewings. He scored 15 goals in 68 matches for Dijon in the last three seasons.
Kwon is the second South Korean to join Freiburg this offseason. Earlier this month, the German club, which finished 13th in the Bundesliga last season, acquired 19-year-old forward Jeong Woo-yeong from Bayern Munich.
Kwon has four goals in 18 caps for the South Korean national football team. He also represented the country at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympic Games.
