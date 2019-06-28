Top diplomats of U.S., Japan reaffirm commitment to N.K. denuclearization
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 28 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of the United States and Japan on Friday reaffirmed their commitment to achieving the full and verifiable dismantlement of North Korea's nuclear weapons program, the State Department said.
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono met on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan, to discuss matters related to the two countries' alliance and cooperation on regional and security issues, department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus said in a statement.
"Secretary Pompeo and Foreign Minister Kono reaffirmed our commitment to the final, fully verified denuclearization of the DPRK, our mutual commitment to regional security, and to continue working closely together to address common challenges in the Indo-Pacific," she said, referring to North Korea by its official name, the Democratic People's Republic of Korea.
Japan has been a key supporter of U.S.-led efforts to dismantle North Korea's nuclear weapons program, with the regime's ballistic missiles posing a direct threat to the country.
U.S. President Donald Trump will travel from Osaka to Seoul on Saturday to hold talks with President Moon Jae-in on the denuclearization talks that have stalled since his second summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in February ended without a deal.
Pompeo will accompany the president to Seoul.
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)