Trump says he is willing to meet Kim at inter-Korean border
08:00 June 29, 2019
WASHINGTON, June 28 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said he is willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the inter-Korean border when he travels to South Korea this weekend.
"After some very important meetings, including my meeting with President Xi of China, I will be leaving Japan for South Korea (with President Moon)," Trump tweeted from Japan on Saturday (local time).
"While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!," he said.
