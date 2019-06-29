Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 29.
Korean-language dailies
-- National Assembly normalized after 84 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Lawmakers focused on next general elections (Kookmin Daily)
-- Trump, Xi clash at G-20 summit (Donga llbo)
-- Concerns over US-China trade war at G-20 summit (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Xi offers gentle gesture (Segye Times)
-- S. Korea, Japan leaders shake hands for 8 seconds at G-20 summit (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Trump, Xi to face each other at G-20 summit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- National Assembly moves closer to normalization as rival parties reach deal (Hankyoreh)
-- US, China clash, 'ticking trade war bomb' (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Manufacturing industry in crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- S. Korean drugs continue to fail in phase 3 clinical trials (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- At G20, Moon gets 8-second shake from Abe (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon greeted by Abe in G-20 opening ceremony (Korea Herald)
-- Moon can mediate between Kim, Abe (Korea Times)
(END)