Korean-language dailies

-- National Assembly normalized after 84 days (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Lawmakers focused on next general elections (Kookmin Daily)

-- Trump, Xi clash at G-20 summit (Donga llbo)

-- Concerns over US-China trade war at G-20 summit (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Xi offers gentle gesture (Segye Times)

-- S. Korea, Japan leaders shake hands for 8 seconds at G-20 summit (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Trump, Xi to face each other at G-20 summit (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- National Assembly moves closer to normalization as rival parties reach deal (Hankyoreh)

-- US, China clash, 'ticking trade war bomb' (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Manufacturing industry in crisis (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- S. Korean drugs continue to fail in phase 3 clinical trials (Korea Economic Daily)

