Cheong Wa Dae: No decision on Trump-NK leader meeting

10:15 June 29, 2019

By Lee Chi-dong

OSAKA, Japan, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Responding to U.S. President Donald Trump's latest twitter message on North Korea, Cheong Wa Dae said Saturday that "Nothing has been decided."

Trump offered in the message to meet with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ), the border between the two Koreas, during his upcoming trip to South Korea.

Trump will leave for the South for a two-day trip later Saturday after attending the two-day Group of 20 summit here. He was widely expected to visit the DMZ during the trip.

"While there, if Chairman Kim of North Korea sees this, I would meet him at the Border/DMZ just to shake his hand and say Hello(?)!" Trump wrote.

Cheong Wa Dae, however, said, "There's nothing decided for now" with regard to Trump's twitter message.

"There's no change in our position to want North Korea-U.S. dialogue to resume," its spokesperson, Ko Min-jung, told reporters.

lcd@yna.co.kr
