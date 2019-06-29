Int'l Red Cross to extend emergency aid to N. Korea
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- The international Red Cross has decided to extend emergency aid for North Korea to help the impoverished nation cope with worsening food shortages caused in part by droughts.
The Swiss-based International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said on Thursday (local time) that the aid period that started in May will be extended for two more months until October.
The IFRC has also set aside 249,929 Swiss francs (US$247,000) for the aid program, up from the original 76,946 Swiss francs.
The funds will be spent to provide some 40 water pumps and fuel to operate the pumps and educate farmers about proper use, the IFRC said.
The provision is also expected to benefit 34,414 North Korean residents, up from the original plan of 22,129 people.
The IFRC said providing water pumps is essential, especially for the spring crop production, because a shortage would deprive North Koreans of food supplies until the main harvesting season in September.
A recent joint report by the World Food Program and the Food and Agriculture Organization found that 10.1 million, or 40 percent, of North Korea's population is in urgent need of food assistance. It said the North needs at least 1.36 million tons of additional grain to make up for the food shortage this year.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)