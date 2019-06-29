N. Korea says Trump's DMZ meeting offer 'interesting suggestion'
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) - North Korea said Saturday that a proposal by U.S President Donald Trump to meet its leader Kim Jong-un in the Demilitarized Zone separating the two Koreas is a "very interesting suggestion."
"We see it as a very interesting suggestion, but we have not received an official proposal in this regard," the North's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) cited First Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui as saying.
Trump earlier made the offer on Twitter, hours before he was due to visit Seoul from Osaka, Japan, where he had been attending a Group of 20 summit.
