Dodgers' Ryu Hyun-jin implodes in worst start of season
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- This was a start that Ryu Hyun-jin will want to forget.
The South Korean starter for the Los Angeles Dodgers suffered through his worst game of the season in Denver on Friday (local time), as he allowed a season-high seven earned runs on nine hits in four innings at Coors Field.
The Dodgers blew a 5-2 lead en route to a 13-9 loss. Ryu dropped to 9-2.
The left-hander also served up three home runs, including two in the disastrous fifth inning, at the notoriously hitter-friendly park situated in Mile-High City.
Ryu came into the game with a major league-best 1.27 ERA. It ballooned to 1.83, but Ryu is still the only qualified major league starter with a sub-2.00 ERA.
Those seven earned runs tied a career high for Ryu, who previously gave up seven runs against the Detroit Tigers on July 8, 2014. Three long balls also equaled the mark for most allowed by Ryu in one start. He's now given up three homers in five different games, three of them against the Rockies.
This was Ryu's shortest outing since April 8 against the St. Louis Cardinals, when he was pulled with two outs in the second inning due to a groin injury. It was also the first game this year in which Ryu gave up more than two earned runs and allowed more than two home runs. He had limited opponents to seven long balls in 99 innings prior to this outing.
Ryu dropped to 1-4 with a 9.15 ERA in five career starts at Coors Field, where curveballs go to die and seemingly routine flyballs clear the fences.
The Dodgers spotted him three runs in the top of the first inning, capitalizing on a pair of errors by first baseman Daniel Murphy. But in the bottom first, the Rockies got two runs back with one swing of the bat by Nolan Arenado, whose two-run blast was his fourth career homer against Ryu in 22 at-bats.
Arenado also doubled off Ryu in the fourth inning. He has gone 14-for-23 with extra-base hits against the South Korean.
The Dodgers' offense gave Ryu some breathing room in the top fourth, as Alex Verdugo delivered a two-run shot for a 5-2 lead. Ryu himself settled down in the second and third, and got some great defense from second baseman Max Muncy to escape a no-out, men-at-the-corners jam unscathed.
But the bottom fell out for Ryu in the fifth. The Rockies went double-homer-single-double-homer to put up a five-spot on Ryu, who was lifted for Joe Kelly without recording an out in that inning.
Garrett Hampson led off the inning with a double, and Pat Valaika delivered a pinch-hit, two-run shot to cut it to 5-4.
Charlie Blackmon followed up with a single and scored the tying run on Ian Desmond's double. Then David Dahl swung on a high fastball and sent it over the left field to give the Rockies a 7-5 lead.
The Rockies added three more runs in that inning while sending 13 men to the plate.
The Dodgers responded with three runs in the top sixth and another in the top eighth to cut it to 10-9, but the Rockies scored three times in the bottom eighth to pull away.
