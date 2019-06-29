(LEAD) Actress Jun Mi-sun found dead in apparent suicide: police
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Actress Jun Mi-sun was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide, police said.
Jun was found at a hotel in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, around 11:45 a.m., according to police. Her manager made the initial call to a 119 operator.
Police said the actress checked into a room alone, and a suicide note was not found.
Police said they will conduct a further investigation.
