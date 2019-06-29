Go to Contents
(LEAD) Actress Jun Mi-sun found dead in apparent suicide: police

15:00 June 29, 2019

(ATTN: ADDS more info in para 3)

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- Actress Jun Mi-sun was found dead Saturday in an apparent suicide, police said.

Jun was found at a hotel in Jeonju, 240 kilometers south of Seoul, around 11:45 a.m., according to police. Her manager made the initial call to a 119 operator.

Police said the actress checked into a room alone, and a suicide note was not found.

Police said they will conduct a further investigation.

Actress Jun Mi-sun (Yonhap)


(END)

