Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #US-China-trade talks

Trump, Xi agree to restart trade talks: Xinhua

14:20 June 29, 2019

SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to restart trade talks between the world's two largest economies, Xinhua News Agency reported.

The two countries also agreed to abandon imposing new tariffs on each other and will restart the talks "on the basis of equality and mutual respect," according to the Chinese official media.

The agreement was made on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.

khj@yna.co.kr
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK