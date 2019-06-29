(LEAD) Trump, Xi agree to restart trade talks: Xinhua
(ATTN: ADDS more info from 2nd para, photo)
SEOUL, June 29 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed Saturday to restart trade talks between the world's two largest economies, Xinhua News Agency reported.
The United States also agreed to hold off imposing new tariffs on Chinese exports, according to the Chinese official media.
The new agency further said the two countries' trade teams will discuss further details "on the basis of equality and mutual respect."
The agreement was made at the highly anticipated summit meeting on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Osaka, Japan.
The tariff dispute has put the two countries into a trade war, also affecting global manufacturing and other major industries.
Washington has so far imposed tariffs on US$250 billion worth of Chinese goods, while China has retaliated with $110 billion worth of duties.
khj@yna.co.kr
(END)