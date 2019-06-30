Sunday's weather forecast
09:01 June 30, 2019
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Sunday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 28/21 Sunny 60
Incheon 25/21 Cloudy 20
Suwon 29/21 Cloudy 20
Cheongju 29/21 Cloudy 20
Daejeon 28/21 Cloudy 20
Chuncheon 29/20 Sunny 60
Gangneung 30/19 Sunny 0
Jeonju 28/21 Sunny 20
Gwangju 28/21 Sunny 20
Jeju 27/22 Cloudy 30
Daegu 30/21 Sunny 60
Busan 27/21 Cloudy 20
