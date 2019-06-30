Number of chaebol members with more than 1 tln won worth of shares hits 24
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- The number of South Korean chaebol members with more than 1 trillion won (US$865 million) worth of listed shares reached 24 as of the previous trading session, data showed Sunday.
The combined value of listed shares held by the 24 shareholders came to 64.3 trillion won as of the last trading day of June, according to the data compiled by industry tracker Chaebul.com. Of the number, nine shareholders saw their share value exceed 2 trillion won.
Lee Kun-hee, the head of South Korea's top conglomerate Samsung who has been hospitalized since 2014, topped the list with the value of his shares estimated at 15.7 trillion won as of end-June, up 15 percent from end-2019, the data showed.
Lee's only son Jae-yong followed with 6.7 trillion won, also up 1.6 percent over the cited period.
Other major shareholders included Chung Mong-koo, chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, with 4.2 trillion won, and Suh Kyung-bae, chief of South Korea's top cosmetics maker AmorePacific Co., with 3.8 trillion won.
Chey Tae-won, the head of No. 3 conglomerate SK Group, held shares worth 3 trillion won, the data also showed.
Chung Eui-sun, the vice chairman of Hyundai Motor Group, saw the value of his shares jump 29.6 percent over the period, marking the biggest growth among the 24 shareholders surveyed.
colin@yna.co.kr
(END)