S. Korean stock market lags behind global rivals over H1: KRX
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's main bourse grew at a slower pace compared with major global rivals over the first half of 2019, data showed Sunday, apparently hurt by the escalating trade row between the United States and China.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) has advanced 4.39 percent since the last trading session of 2018, far below the average growth of 13.45 percent posted by main bourses of 20 major countries, according to the data compiled by the Korea Exchange (KRX).
Argentina posted the sharpest growth at around 35.77 percent over the period, trailed by Russia, China and the United States with 27.72 percent, 19.45 percent and 13.71 percent, respectively, the data showed.
Asia's fourth-largest economy ranked 18th in terms of growth, only outpacing India and Japan, whose stock markets moved up 9.75 percent and 6.3 percent, respectively, the KRX added.
Market watchers said the sluggish growth was attributable to the prolonged trade row between its top two major trading partners.
South Korea's tech-savvy KOSDAQ, meanwhile, edged up 2.2 percent due mainly to the sluggish performance of biotechnology firms, they added.
