Trump says he will visit DMZ with Moon
10:40 June 30, 2019
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday that he will travel to the inter-Korean border together with South Korean President Moon Jae-in later in the day.
He made the announcement during a meeting with a group of South Korean business leaders at a Seoul hotel. It marks the first official confirmation that Moon will join Trump's "long-planned" trip to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ).
Cheong Wa Dae has kept it a secret whether Moon would go there or not apparently for security reasons.
