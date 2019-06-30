Trump expects 'very quick' DMZ meeting with Kim Jong-un
12:38 June 30, 2019
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said Sunday he expects a "very quick" meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) bisecting the two Koreas.
He said he was told that Kim "would like to meet" him and it seems that, "They are in the final stages of working out a very quick meeting."
He was speaking at the outset of "expanded" summit talks with President Moon Jae-in at Cheong Wa Dae in the wake of a summit joined by a smaller group of aides.
