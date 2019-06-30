Trump, Kim Jong-un to meet at Panmunjom: Moon
By Lee Chi-dong
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have agreed to meet at Panmunjom, an inter-Korean border village, on Sunday, President Moon Jae-in announced after a summit with Trump.
Moon noted that it will be the first time for the leaders of the Cold War foes to hold a meeting at Panmunjom since the Korean War ended with the Armistice Agreement in 1953.
Moon was speaking at a joint press conference with Trump at Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul, after which Trump was to head straight to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) bisecting the two Koreas.
Moon said he has been invited to the DMZ as well, but his "dialogue" with Kim will take place at a later time.
The focus of Sunday's DMZ event is dialogue between Pyongyang and Washington, he added.
Trump said he did not have much time for the press availability as he has to go to the DMZ.
On the North Korea issue, Trump said he is "in no rush" and pointed out that sanctions on Pyongyang are still in effect.
lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)