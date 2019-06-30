Rival parties say Trump-Kim's planned DMZ meeting carries historic meaning
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- Rival political parties expressed optimism about a planned meeting by the leaders of the United States and North Korea at the inter-Korean border village Sunday, saying it carries a historic meaning.
U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un have agreed to meet at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that bisects the two Koreas on Sunday, where the 1950-53 Korean War ended with the signing of the Armistice Agreement.
The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said the meeting is expected to serve as an occasion to transform the DMZ into a symbol of peace and cooperation, from that of inter-Korean division and confrontation.
"We expect that a de facto trilateral summit among the leaders of the two Koreas and the U.S. will lead to the denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula and a permanent peace regime to enter an irreversible phase," Rep. Hong Ihk-pyo, a DP spokesman said. President Moon Jae-in also visited the DMZ, with Trump.
The main opposition Liberty Korea Party (LKP) stressed that the goal of North Korea's denuclearization should be the complete abandonment of its nuclear weapons.
"Talks for the sake of the talks cannot protect the people's life and security. There has been no tangible progress under the Moon government. We hope Trump's visit to the DMZ does not end as a formality," said Rep. Jun Hee-kyung, a spokeswoman of the conservative party.
The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party (BP) assessed that Trump's DMZ trip reaffirms his will to resolve North Korea's nuclear issues.
"We hope (Trump and Kim) could come up with practical steps (for the North's denuclearization) at this meeting," Rep. Choi Do-ja, a BP spokeswoman, said.
The liberal Party for Democracy and Peace called on the government to mobilize all its resources to prod the U.S. and North Korea to yield productive results in their denuclearization talks.
The leftist Justice Party expressed hope that the Trump-Kim meeting will become a milestone for establishing a permanent peace on the peninsula.
