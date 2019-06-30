Trump supporters, protestors hold major rallies in Seoul
SEOUL, June 30 (Yonhap) -- South Korean activists from both conservative and progressive groups held rallies in Seoul on Sunday as U.S. President Donald Trump visited the country, with no collisions being reported.
Trump arrived in Seoul on Saturday for a two-day visit following his trip to Osaka, Japan, to take part in the Group of 20 summit.
South Koreans were divided over the visit, with various groups expressing different opinions over the Seoul-Washington relationship.
A left-leaning activist group of college students staged a rally in front of a hotel where Trump held a meeting with South Korean business leaders earlier in the day, with protestors condemning the U.S. president for allegedly seeking to escalate tensions on the Korean Peninsula.
The same group held a separate rally in the front of the U.S. embassy as well until they were relocated by police officers.
Solidarity for Peace and Reunification of Korea, another progressive group here, hosted a press conference in central Seoul, claiming that the efforts for denuclearization should be made simultaneously with the signing of a peace treaty with North Korea.
The two Koreas are technically in a state of war as the Korean War ended in a truce, not a peace treaty.
As a vehicle that appeared to be carrying Trump passed the protestors, the activists chanted slogans such as "Peace treaty now" and "End the Korean War."
Conservative groups, on the other hand, held their own rallies to welcome the U.S. president's visit here, calling for a stronger alliance between Seoul and Washington.
The protestors waved South Korean and U.S. flags and chanted "Thank you, USA" as Trump's vehicle passed along the street.
Our Republican Party, a far-right minor opposition party, held a similar rally in central Seoul. The party temporarily moved its protest tents set up in central Seoul to cooperate with the government's preparations for Trump's visit.
The party has illegally pitched the tents on the plaza to call for the release of jailed former President Park Geun-hye, pitting itself against the city government, which has ordered their removal.
The police dispatched officers in the downtown Gwanghwamun area to prevent collisions, but no major accidents were reported.
