Pompeo says he expects talks with N. Korea to resume in mid-July
By Lee Haye-ah
WASHINGTON, June 30 (Yonhap) -- U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Sunday he expects negotiations with North Korea over its nuclear weapons program to resume in mid-July.
The comments come after a historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un at the Demilitarized Zone on the inter-Korean border, during which Trump said the two agreed to restart the talks.
"It'll happen ... sometime in July, probably in the next two or three weeks, probably around the middle of the month would be my guess, at a place yet to be determined," Pompeo told reporters at Osan Air Base, south of Seoul, while accompanying Trump on his two-day visit to South Korea. "But the teams will gather and they'll start working. They'll start exchanging ideas."
The U.S. and North Korea have been negotiating the dismantlement of the regime's nuclear weapons and ballistic missile programs in exchange for sanctions relief.
Negotiations had ground to a halt after a second Trump-Kim summit in Vietnam in February ended without a deal. But the U.S. president on Saturday made a surprise offer via Twitter to meet with Kim at the DMZ, setting off a new round of diplomacy and becoming the first sitting U.S. leader to set foot in North Korea.
Pompeo said he is "excited" about getting back to the negotiating table.
"We think we do have a jumping-off point for these discussions, which have put us in a place where we can truly evaluate if there is a clear path forward," he said. "I've been listening to Chairman Kim today. I think there is."
Pompeo joined Trump in his meeting with the North Korean leader in Panmunjom, the truce village straddling the Koreas.
He said the U.S. negotiating team will be led by Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun, while the North Koreans will be led by officials from the foreign ministry.
"I don't know exactly who from the foreign ministry, but it's likely to be one of a couple people," he said without elaborating.
There has been speculation that Vice Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui will take charge amid reports that Kim Yong-chol and Kim Hyok-chol -- the two top negotiators for the Hanoi summit -- were punished for the lack of a deal there.
The breakdown was caused by a difference between U.S. demands for complete denuclearization and North Korean demands for sanctions relief.
Pompeo said sanctions on North Korea will remain in place.
"But I left there with the recognition, I think, that Chairman Kim really wants to get something done, something very significant, that we want to do so in a timely way," he said. "The president said we're in no hurry. I think that's true."
The North Korean leader said in April that he will wait until the end of the year for the U.S. to ease its stance. According to Pompeo, Kim did not appear to be in a rush either.
And while there was no sort of agreement on denuclearization at the Panmunjom meeting, the two sides are also not at "square one."
"We have a sense of their expectations and for a range of ways this might move forward. This is what conversations and dialogue are about," Pompeo said. "We don't know what path it'll head down. But it's not the case that we're where we were ... a year ago. We're not where we were 12 months ago. We're further along than that."
hague@yna.co.kr
(END)